Simon Le Bon misses 1980s fashion because modern style has become too "understated" and "restrained".

The pop veteran, 66, was well known for the colourful costumes he wore on stage with the band during their '80s heyday and he admits the decade was bursting with creative "freedom" before the invention of social media.

He told The Telegraph newspaper: "There was so much freedom, and absolute, unrestrained imagination – people just taking any ideas that they had in the back of their minds and making it into something wearable.

"People would be telling stories through how they dressed. Modern fashion has become more understated, restrained and less willing to give that much away about oneself.

"[Social media] tends to encourage people to stay in the middle with everybody else. You don’t want to stand out, or stick your head up above the parapet. Whereas in the Eighties, that’s all we ever did. We stuck our necks up as far as they could go."

Simon is married to model Yasmin Le Bon and admits he looks to her for all of his fashion advice these days.

He added: "I have an incredible stylist in the house with me, in the shape of Yasmin Le Bon. I always look to her for advice, and I’ve picked up a lot of her style over the years."

Simon's comments come after the band teamed up with Xerjoff to create two new fragrances.

The 'Reflex' hitmakers - comprising Simon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor - spent several months working with the luxury Italian perfume brand on the unisex scents Black Moonlight and NeoRio and found the process similar to when they are writing songs.

Keyboardist Nick said in a statement: "As a band, we have always been interested in arousing people's senses, primarily through sound and vision. The notion of engaging an additional sense in our universe was hugely appealing.

"During the creation of these perfumes, we realised we were striving to achieve similar criteria as we do when writing songs, ultimately aiming for something seductive, unique, and irresistible.

"Xerjoff was the perfect partner for this collaboration, as we already admired their artistry and innovation. Our journey together resulted in two new fragrances, NeoRio and Black Moonlight, each reflecting a different side of Duran Duran. We could not be more thrilled with the results."