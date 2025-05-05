DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold knew she would 'get a lot of hate' over her boob job

Lindsay Arnold knew she would "get a lot of hate" over her boob job.

The 31-year-old dancer went under the knife for breast augmentation surgery earlier this year but despite the backlash, she was determined to do something she "really wanted" to do for herself.

She told E! News: "I knew full well I would get a lot of hate, and a lot of people sharing their opinions about it—mostly negative—but then a lot of positive.

"I wanted people to know that I don't care if I'm going to get that because it's my body, it's my life, and that's how I want everyone to feel about their own body and their own lives.It's something that I really wanted to do for me, truly for just me."

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional also noted that she wants others to "understand" that it is not a "selfish" move to do personal things, and wants to remove that sort of stigma.

She added: "I want to help other people understand that it's OK to do that. It's OK to do things for yourself. It's not selfish. It's self-love, and I hope that it kind of helped remove some of that stigma around that surgery.

"My whole mentality with social media is I'm always gonna show up and be myself

"I'm never gonna pretend. I don't wanna hide. That's just not who I am as a person, and so I've always known that I would never do that on social media.

"But more importantly, I feel like it's so normal on social media now to judge others and the decisions that they make for their own selves, for their own bodies, for their lives and I just wanted to be somebody who shows that, one, it's gonna happen, but don't let that change your decisions and what you feel is best for you."