Elizabeth Hurley is delighted with Maya Jama's "fabulous" revival of her famous Versace safety-pin dress.

Elizabeth Hurley made the Versace safety pin dress famous in the 1990s

The actress hit headlines back in 1996 when she stepped outwearing the designer gown to accompany her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant to the London premiere of his movie Four Weddings and a Funeral - and the frock made a comeback last year when TV star Maya wore a version of it to the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Now Elizabeth has given her take on the revival, telling the Daily Mail newspaper: "I mean, to me, it's really odd but it's actually kind of fabulous.

"Over the years, people have said to me, it's the dress's 20th birthday, or it's the dress's 25th, and I'm like, this is insane."

Elizabeth previously opened up about the dress during an appearance in Disney Plus documentary In Vogue: The 90s, admitting she didn't realise how "daring" the gown was at the time.

She said: "I knew I had to have a dress and somebody said 'I know someone who's got a PR firm and they might be able to help you' so on the day of we rang and said: 'Do you have anything' and they said: 'We've got one dress'.

"And I was like: 'Well alright I'd love to borrow it, if I can get into it.' So I went on the tube to get the dress, which was handed to me in a little white plastic bag ...

"'I'd never heard the name Versace before and it looked pretty precarious. But I remember touching my toes and stretching up in it, and nothing moved, so I galloped down the stairs and that was that.

"The next day we were on the front page of every newspaper and I'm like: 'What the hell is this?' I hadn't really realised how daring a dress it was."

Despite being known for her glamorous looks, Elizabeth recently admitted she's more comfortable in jeans than red carpet gowns.

Asked if she had to wear one thing for the rest of her life, she told the Sunday Times Style magazine: "Jeans. I wear them every day. I wish I were the sort of girl who wore pretty skirts and dresses, but I have dogs and live in the country, so I’m always covered in mud...

"I have hundreds of pairs in boxes in the attic. I’m gradually working my way through all the old skinnies and low-rise and using them up for gardening."