Elizabeth Hurley is fronting Debenhams' Christmas campaign.

Ellie Taylor, Elizabeth Hurley, Leomie Anderson, and Hannah Cooper-Dommett for Debenhams

The 59-year-old actress is joined in the online department store's 'Duh, Debenhams' advert by model Leomie Anderson, 31, 'Ted Lasso' star Ellie Taylor, and 31-year-old presenter Hannah Cooper-Dommett, with the commercial celebrating the "festive zen" of doing Christmas shopping online, rather than braving the crowds of the high street.

Elizabeth was "delighted" to be part of the commercial.

She said in a statement: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of ‘Duh, Debenhams’ this Christmas, my favourite time of year! This campaign beautifully embodies the joy of the festive season, blending humour with style.

"There’s nothing quite like celebrating with loved ones at holiday parties, and Debenhams makes it easy to find the perfect outfits and gifts that elevate every gathering.”

In the campaign ad, the 'Austin Powers' star dons a sparking green dress while lying on the sofa as she says Duh, Debenhams, darling' tagline, while Ellie, 30, hovers in a meditation pose in a pink suit before she also offers the slogan.

Leomie holds up her phone and asks: "Still shopping on the high street? Duh, Debenhams."

The camera then pans back to models, including Hannah, at a festive party.

The models ease with their shopping plans is contrasted with frazzled shoppers in a variety of situations.

The campaign is soundtracked by a reimagined rendition of the classic 'Carol of the Bells’ - which features the 'Duh' slogan.

Dan Finley, CEO at Debenhams, said: “‘Duh, Debenhams’ flips the script on festive shopping chaos and boldly establishes us as the ultimate answer for a stress-free Christmas shopping experience. Our iconic British cast delivers ‘Duh, Debenhams’ in a classic yet humorous style.

“As home to a community of c. 10k brands catering for every taste and generation, we’re reminding customers just how effortless shopping can be at Debenhams.com.”

Watch the advert at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKra9jW5BIo and shop Debenhams' festive edit at https://www.debenhams.com/pages/christmas