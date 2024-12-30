Elle Macpherson takes packing “very seriously”.

The 60-year-old supermodel is doing her best to streamline her travelling wardrobe and “dreams” of being able to manage on vacation with just hand luggage.

She said: “I travel with a Rimowa suitcase and my Dior tote – and I’m someone who takes packing very seriously.

“Starting at least one week out, I try everything on and add and remove pieces as I go.

“I roll my clothes instead of folding them – that makes all the difference.

“My dream is to exist on hand luggage alone and I’m getting closer to it – I can go a good seven days.

“It’s about wearing key pieces in different combinations.

“I love throwing something on and leaving the house in two seconds.”

During her journey, Elle relies on various supplements and her favourite teas.

She explained: “My wellness protocol is by far the most important thing I pack.

“Before boarding, I’ll take two teaspoons of WelleCo’s Super Elixir in water, and I’ll keep some of the Nourishing Protein in my bag for when meals are delayed.

“To allay jet lag, I rely on WelleCo Evening Elixir. It’s a delicious hot chocolate that supports your skin while encouraging rest.

“I pack rooibos tea in vanilla and Earl Grey too. For me, doing a tea ceremony is very grounding.

“I also take some honey from my friend the ‘honey wizard’. It’s liquid and I mix it with propolis and royal jelly, among other secret ingredients, for immunity.”

When she is on holiday, Elle doesn’t worry about swimwear trends and opts for her favourite pieces.

She said: “When it comes to swimwear, I Don’t follow trends.

“My go-to is a bikini by Lemissa Odabash or a Norma Kamali high-cut one-piece bathing suit.

“When I want to cover up, I wear surf leggings/ Roxy makes a good pair cut from very thin material and Abysse makes fabulous wetsuits.

“I team them with Isabel Marant slides, Majorcan handmade leather sandals or authentic French espadrilles – as well as my wide-brimmed ‘Elle’ cowboy hat.”