Ellen Pompeo isn't planning to "keep it 100% natural" as she gets older.

Ellen Pompeo has Botox treatments

The 55-year-old actress is trying to keep the signs of ageing "at bay" and while she does what she can to look after herself, she also boosts her routines with "a little bit of Botox", Morpheus8 treatments and skin peels.

She told People magazine: “Obviously getting older is a privilege, but I definitely make my living on TV with my face. So, I think you can lean into the aging, if you want, or you can fight it. And I think I'm just trying to keep it at bay, you know?

"I definitely am not going to say I'm keeping it 100% natural, that's for sure. I definitely have vanity. It's definitely not easy to watch yourself age.”

But the Grey's Anatomy star - who has two daughters with husband Chris Ivery - isn't prepared to have filler.

She said: “I don’t like it at all. I'm not really into it."

Ellen follows a "super-clean" diet because she thinks staying active and watching what she eats are key to how she looks and feels.

She said: “I think diet and exercise is honestly the key. I know everybody says it, but I really do. I'm a pretty regimented person. Very disciplined. My husband says I'm the most disciplined person he knows, which I think is a compliment.

“I'm really quite militant about the way I eat and what I eat."

However, she noted her weakness is sweets, but added: "I really try to manage it. I really just try to eat dark chocolate and cherries.”

Ellen has to move "all day long", and "pretty much every day" tries to indulge in a sauna and a cold plunge.

She said: “I’ll ride my bike from my trailer to the set...

"“Even when I travel, I try to look for hotels that have a sauna and a pool. If they don't have a cold plunge, put a little bit of ice water on your face! I think it really tightens up my face, and the endorphin rush also makes me feel great.”

The Good American Family actress is proud to be an ambassador for Cindy Crawford's Meaningful Beauty.

She said: “I am old enough to know that Cindy was one of the first women to have a beauty brand. I don't know of any other women in her position that were doing beauty brands back then when it wasn't cool or popular. I'm sure she got more than a few eye rolls.

“I love the serum. That's my hero product from the line, and, I think that's their best product."