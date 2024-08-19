Elsa Hosk has admitted modelling was a "detour" from her design career.

Elsa Hosk always wanted to work in fashion and have her own brand

The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who has modelled for the likes of Dior, Dolce and Gabbana - launched her own brand Helsa in 2022 and has admitted she always wanted to have a career in fashion but never had the "confidence" because of her lack of qualifications.

Speaking at Glossy’s recent Beauty Pop event, she said: “I was thrown into my modelling career, and that was a detour from what I was meant to do.

“My mom was a good hobby seamstress, and my grandma was a knitter. So I was really into fashion. From a young age, I was constructing all these crazy things, and I would show up to school in homemade blazers. … Fashion was always my passion, but I never had the confidence to launch anything.”

However, the 35-year-old Swedish beauty was able to use her connections in the modelling world and studied everyone she worked with from stylists to photographers and even CEOs.

She added: “I didn’t go to business school and I didn’t go to design school, but, for almost 25 years, I was in the fashion industry soaking everything up and knowing that, one day, I was gonna use that knowledge to launch a brand. Every set I was on, I was looking at: What are the stylists doing? What’s the photographer doing? How does this dress move? What fabrics feel good? I was talking to the CEO. And I think that was crucial to [starting a brand].”