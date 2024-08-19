Elsa Hosk has admitted modelling was a "detour" from her design career.

Elsa Hosk always wanted to work in fashion and have her own brand

Elsa Hosk always wanted to work in fashion and have her own brand

The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who has modelled for the likes of Dior, Dolce and Gabbana - launched her own brand Helsa in 2022 and has admitted she always wanted to have a career in fashion but never had the "confidence" because of her lack of qualifications.

Speaking at Glossy’s recent Beauty Pop event, she said: “I was thrown into my modelling career, and that was a detour from what I was meant to do.

“My mom was a good hobby seamstress, and my grandma was a knitter. So I was really into fashion. From a young age, I was constructing all these crazy things, and I would show up to school in homemade blazers. … Fashion was always my passion, but I never had the confidence to launch anything.”

However, the 35-year-old Swedish beauty was able to use her connections in the modelling world and studied everyone she worked with from stylists to photographers and even CEOs.

She added: “I didn’t go to business school and I didn’t go to design school, but, for almost 25 years, I was in the fashion industry soaking everything up and knowing that, one day, I was gonna use that knowledge to launch a brand. Every set I was on, I was looking at: What are the stylists doing? What’s the photographer doing? How does this dress move? What fabrics feel good? I was talking to the CEO. And I think that was crucial to [starting a brand].”