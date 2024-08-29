Emily Ratajkowski's "strong sense of style" and "confidence" led to her being made the face of Kurt Geiger's Chelsea collection.

Emily Ratajkowski has modelled Kurt Geiger's new Chelsea handbags collection

The 33-year-old model stuns in the new images for the affordable luxury British footwear and accessories brand's autumn/winter 2024 line of handbags.

Kurt Geiger Chief Creative Officer Rebecca Farrar-Hockley said: “Emily has a strong sense of style and incredible personal confidence – and really, that’s why she is the face of our new Chelsea collection. Chelsea, with its feminine, curved lines is an ode to the modern woman. Through her work as a NY Times best-selling author, model, actress and entrepreneur Emily is a formidable advocate for female inclusivity and empowerment."

Emily joins the lucrative brand at a time when profits are booming, with the company exceeding £40 million in sales, up 10 per cent.

It's doing so well in the US, having recently opened a store in Orlando, with three more US stores in New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego set to throw open their doors this year.

CEO Neil Clifford said: "Quite simply.. we stand out from the crowd! Our brand has unique design aesthetic – fun, colourful and instantly recognisable. That, combined with a strong British DNA and an incredible value proposition – we’ve filled a white space with bold, maximalist silhouettes at an affordable price point.

"2024 is on track to smash all of our most ambitions predictions – with our global footprint growing exponentially, driven by handbags... now our largest product category in all markets. Not bad for an independent British brand, operating against a pretty tough economic back drop!"