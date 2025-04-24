Mulberry is returning to its roots with a new campaign.

Erin O'Connor for new Mulberry campaign

The British brand's latest advertisement - shot by photographer Felix Cooper and featuring British model Erin O’Connor and artist Kesewa Aboah - gives an insight into how its accessories are made.

Photography took place at Mulberry's carbon-neutral The Rookery manufacturing hub in Somerset in a bid to share "where the magic happens".

Mulberry's Director of Creative Studio Henrietta Gallina, told WWD: "This campaign signals our first step back to the Mulberry spirit, so we felt it was important and timely to pay homage to where we’re from and where the magic happens. The Rookery is not just our home, it’s a beautiful backdrop for our campaign and a change of pace from what we’ve done before.

"Mulberry is moving in its own direction, which sounds simple and in many ways obvious, but it’s about returning to our true essence, reconnecting with the values that have always defined us while remaining meaningful in today’s world."

This comes after Mulberry launched a "back to British roots" reboot following a sales slump, with revenues down 18.3 per cent in the 13 weeks leading up to Christmas.

At the time, Mulberry said this was due to the "continuing challenging macro-economic environment" and went on to launch a "Back to the Mulberry Spirit" plan.

This was described as a "plan to restore Mulberry to profitability through simplification, brand realignment and enhanced customer connection. [placing a new emphasis] on Mulberry's identity as a British lifestyle brand and reposition the company to celebrate British lifestyle whilst appealing to global, fashion forward audiences”.