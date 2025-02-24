Eva Longoria regrets wearing a $39 dress on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Eva Longoria has opened up about her biggest fashion mistake

The 'Desperate Housewives' star hasn't always been a big follower of fashion and she popped into a high street store in Los Angeles to pick up a cheap frock when she was invited to attend the glitzy movie event in France for the first time - and she now regrets the decision because she "really didn’t understand the gravity of that red carpet".

In an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, Eva was asked if there are any past outfits she regrets and she replied: "So many! The first time I went to the Cannes Film Festival sticks out.

"I went to Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and bought a $39 dress because I was told I needed a dress. It looked amazing and people were like: 'Who are you wearing?' I thought, why are they asking me that? It was this gold knit dress ..."

Eva was an ambassador for beauty giant L'Oreal at the time and she admits her gold dress prompted their team to offer to get her a stylist for her next trip.

She added: "Even L’Oreal were like: 'Maybe next time we style you. I really didn’t understand the gravity of that red carpet."

In the interview, Eva explained she isn't a fan of trends and prefers "classic styles and comfort" - and she aspired to be able to dress like her close friend Victoria Beckham.

Eva added: "Victoria Beckham. She is my style icon. I aspire to be like her one day, and I never will."