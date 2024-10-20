Eva Mendes has launched a range of reading glasses with eyewear company Look Optic.

Eva Mendes has designed a line of glasses

The 50-year-old actress has admitted she needs to use reading glasses every day so she was keen to design a line of stylish frames and came up with the Evita line which features oversized specs in bone, maroon and tortoise, as well as sunglasses with bone or tortoise-coloured rims.

She told WWD.com: "I"m at that stage and have been where I definitely need readers [reading glasses]. I can't lie to myself anymore, you know? ... "

Eva's collection has a price point of between $68 to $98 and the movie star revealed she wanted to keep costs low because most people need at least two pairs of reading glasses as one pair always goes missing.

She added: "The more stylish readers [reading glasses] I was drawn towards were too expensive because I wanted more than one pair."

Eva went on to reveal the collection was named in honour of her mother, saying: "I call them the Evita because that is a nickname of mine, but it's really what they called my mom.

"When I was little, I just picture her being so beautiful, and she was always wearing big readers."

She added of the collection: "I want people to be comfortable, but also to help them push their style a bit."

The company describes Eva's collection in a message posted on the website which states: "Designed by Eva Mendes, Evita redefines the oversized reader with its soft cat-eye and bold colour options. Perfect for making a statement, they bring style and confidence to every look."

Fellow actress Diane Keaton has also previously designed a collection for Look Optic.