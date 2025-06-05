Marc Jacobs thinks fashion "pulls at your heart".

Marc Jacobs is one of the world's best-known designers

The 62-year-old designer has revealed that he likes to differentiate between "clothes" and "fashion".

Speaking to WWD executive editor Bridget Foley for the 'Cultural Tastemakers' series, Marc explained: "I don’t know anything about clothes.

"But when I wear fashion, I want a real shoulder commitment, I want a silhouette going, and I want to feel involved.

"Fashion is really special and it’s something you don’t need. It’s not a mere piece of cloth to cover your body. It’s something that pulls at your heart."

Marc started dreaming of becoming a designer before reaching his teenage years.

He said: "I was nine years old, wanting to dress like a 21-year-old, and I had to make do with what was available."

Marc observed that the fashion industry hasn't actually changed that much since the start of his career.

The designer reflected: "Fashion hasn’t changed. It’s the same old thing.

"It’s a different dress, a different fabric, a different proportion. Fashion has always tried to decorate, dress and reimagine the body. And it continues to do that, just maybe in different ways than it did years ago."

Despite this, Marc has never lost his enthusiasm for designing and creating.

He shared: "I have so much more energy when I stumble into a new look. I feel excited about waking up in the morning because I can crunch my curls. I love getting dressed up, jewellery, shoes, all that stuff — hair and make-up and fragrance. It’s, like, all I do."

Marc previously revealed that his passion for designing helped him to escape his childhood troubles.

He told The Fashionography: "I protected myself from all the chaos that was going on in my dysfunctional family.

"My father died, my mother was in an institution, and I protected myself, my eight-year-old self by going into my bedroom, drawing, making things, putting curlers in my hair, and inventing my persona.

"In my room, I was safe from the reality of the chaos of the world. So, I think it’s a very learned behaviour to remove myself from what I can’t deal with and create what I can."