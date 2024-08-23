FKA Twigs put together a special scent for her role in 'The Crow'.

FKA Twigs created her own unique scent for her role in The Crow

The singer/actress has revealed she uses perfume to help her get into roles and regularly makes her own fragrances with a friend who works for the House of Matriarch - and she teamed Body Butter Lady's Rose cream with two scents from the perfumery - Coco Blanc and Black Sheep - to play Shelly in the new film.

She told Vogue magazine: "Smell, for me, is a really big thing. “I make fragrances with my friend Christi [Meshell], who has a boutique fragrance house in Seattle called House of Matriarch ... Everyone would always say they could smell me on set [of 'The Crow'."

FKA Twigs has also used tailor-made perfumes to give extra character to her music revealing she had special scents made for her song 'Two Weeks' and her album 'Magdalene'.

She previously told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I’ve always loved different smells and how they can make you feel. In the beginning of my career, I was actually wearing a lot of masculine fragrances because I just wanted people to feel like I was powerful.

"But as I’ve grown as an artist, I started to become really conscious of what was in my products and the integrity of the ingredients, which led me to start making my own fragrances.

"I made a scent with Christi [Meshell], from House of Matriarch, around 'Two Weeks'. And then I had another one specifically for 'Magdalene'. I guess it was a perfume, but it also wasn’t - it was about me really inhabiting the energy of Mary Magdalene."

She added of the creation process: "I flew Christie from Seattle to L.A., and we spent that whole evening together, burning candles and incense and talking.

"It was a full moon, and the moon was really shining, and under the moon we took all of the ingredients and made a fragrance."

