Florence Pugh is ‘100 per cent authentically and unapologetically just who she is’ when it comes to her style

The actress, 28, who made her big screen debut in 2014 movie drama ‘The Falling’, has admitted she has struggled with body-shaming trolls and said she has had to get used to doing glamorous magazine photoshoots.

But British American designer Harris Reed, for whom Florence made her catwalk debut by opening his autumn/winter 2023 show last year, has praised her for her down-to-earth and authentic approach to fashion and beauty.

The 28-year-old told British Vogue: “(She) embodies everything that I want my work to be, which is just unapologetically, ‘F*** you, this is who I am. This is what I stand for. This is what I’m about.’”

Harris and Florence first met at his birthday party in Ibiza, at which she gave him a crocheted kaftan, and have been friends since.

The designer went on about the actress: “That fabulous laughter, like anyone who knows (her will tell you), is absolutely infectious.

“I think in a business that is so overly curated and overly saturated, with massive teams of people trying to control and force a look.

“Florence Pugh is 100 per cent authentically and unapologetically just who she is. That’s very rare.”

Florence told Vogue about battling online trolls: “It’s so hard. (The Internet is) a very mean place.

“It’s really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight. It never feels good.

“The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn’t the real me.”

She added magazine shoots are a “muscle I’ve learnt to be all right at”, but said: “I’m not a model. It’s portraying a completely different version of myself that I don’t necessarily believe in.

“You have to believe that you deserve to be in those pages being beautiful. But now I know what I want to show.

“I know who I want to show.

“ I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There’s no insecurities about what I am anymore.”