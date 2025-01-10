Frances Tiafoe has been named an ambassador for Lululemon.

Tennis' world number 17 will work with the brand to test and inform new performance innovations and product designs and will debut the collaboration at the Australian Open this week.

He told WWD: “Lululemon is changing the game for apparel by combining high performance and high style.

“I’m excited to work with a brand that allows me to express myself and look forward to being a part of the creative process both on and off the court.”

Lululemon - who also have Leylah Fernandez as an ambassador - will reveal new pieces this spring, for both on and off the court, and are excited to continue "growing [their presence] in the sport.

Nikki Neuburger, chief brand and product activation officer, said in a statement: “We’re so excited to welcome Frances Tiafoe to the Lululemon family.

"Our ambassadors play an important role in our brand ecosystem. They not only inspire and influence guests around the world, they also directly inform and elevate our performance product through their unique insights and expertise.

"We look forward to growing our presence in tennis through our partnership with Frances and by continuing to deliver best-in-class apparel.”

At the Australian Open, the sportsman will wear a custom Metal Vent Tech T-shirt and Pace Breaker short in Passionate Pink as well as a custom Sojourn windbreaker jacket.

Selected Lululemon stores and the company's website will be selling more commerical versions of the outfit.

The news comes just over a week after Lululemon signed Max Homa as an ambassador, with the six-time PGA Tour winner joining fellow golfer Min Woo Lee on their roster.

Max said in a statement at the time: “Lululemon already takes up most of my wardrobe with workout and lounge apparel, and it feels like a dream come true to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand...

“I subscribe to the old saying, ‘look good, feel good, play good.’ When I feel good, it definitely influences how I play."