Gabriella Wilde describes her style as 'tomboyish'

The Wonder Woman 1984 actress admits jeans and a T-shirt are the foundation of her wardrobe, and she rarely wears "anything nice" at home, because it will be "ruined immediately".

Gabriella - who has three sons, aged 11, nine and five - told HELLO! magazine: "I’m not someone who wakes up, and puts on an outfit and make-up, you know?

"I’m probably rolling out of bed and running outside to get the boys to school.

"If I have anything nice, it will be ruined immediately if I wear it at home.

"Children always will always bring you right back down to earth."

The former Poldark star began modelling during her school years, and she was leaning towards a career in fine art painting.

She said: "I started modelling very young - I was modelling on and off throughout school. Eventually, I left school and went into it full-time, then I started acting when I was 19.

"At the time, I was at art college studying fine art painting, thinking that was the road I was going to take."

However, she auditioned for Tim Burton's 2010 film Alice in Wonderland and then considered going down the acting route full-time.

Gabriella added: "That was the first time I thought, oh, maybe I could act. As I’d never seen myself in that way.

"I wasn’t a particularly extroverted person, but then I discovered through film that a lot of the performance is internal and quieter.

"It’s not always like a school play where it’s about getting up in front of everybody and being that kid in school, which I wasn’t."

Now, Gabriella's 11-year-old son is keen to follow in her acting footsteps.

While she has warned him it is a "really hard" career, the Carrie actress thinks she might put him off acting altogether if the pre-teenager decides she is "really lame and embarrassing" in the near future.

She said: "At the moment he’s still young enough that he thinks my job is cool and I think he’s interested in doing something creative himself.

"But I’m pretty sure that I’m teetering on the edge of him thinking that I’m really lame and embarrassing because he’s 11 - so I feel like I might put him off forever because it’ll become deeply uncool at some point."