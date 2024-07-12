Georgia May Jagger's skincare brand expanding to US

Georgia May Jagger's skincare brand is expanding to the US.

The 32-year-old model - who is expecting her first child with skateboarder boyfriend, Cambryan Sedlick - first launched May Botanicals with a direct-to-consumer approach in the UK last year.

Now, she is set to expand into the US later this month with retail partnerships in Los Angeles with Skin Worship.

Georgia has also signed a deal with CVS to stock the brand in their stories in New York from September, WWD reports.

Speaking previously about the company, Georgia revealed she was inspired to star May Botanicals due to her own skin issues.

She told Elle UK: "The idea started almost five years ago. It took years of finding the different ingredients and trial and error. I had been travelling a lot and I experienced quite dry and sensitive skin, so the Super Balm was the first product. I felt that there were organic ranges but they always looked very organic. They didn't really have the beautiful aesthetic that we think about when it comes to make-up or high-end skincare."

Georgia also revealed she tried to make the company as sustainable as possible.

She explained: "I wanted to create my brand out of glass, recycled packaging and designed a lot of it myself. Matty Boven did the illustration that's on the packaging; the box is made out of 100 per cent recycled card and a portion of proceeds go to the WWF. Because the Super Balm has beeswax, I went on this journey of looking for how it could be sustainable and how to give back to pollinators, so we're working with The London Honey Company. It actually has beehives that are on urban buildings all around London."