Gigi Hadid has reflected on the similarities between her fashion and home decor

The 29-year-old model has opened up on the way her changing tastes have been reflected in both her own personal style and the way she's laid out her apartments in New York City and Pennsylvania.

She told Architectural Digest: "The way I designed and decorated my homes or apartments at first and the evolution of my fashion style are similar.

“When I first moved to New York, my style was very on trend all the time and the way I decorated my apartments was safe and quite simple.

"I had that want to express myself through tchotchkes and things, but I didn’t have the experience or means to be more creative."

Gigi was able to explore her influences more once she was able to buy her own property.

She explained: "Once I got to a place where I could buy my first apartment and have more of a creative hand print on it, that was also the time in my [fashion] style where I was just like, ’F it; I get to wake up every day and express myself and it’s not for the opinions of others.’

"And I think that I’ve gotten there in expressing myself in my living spaces.”

When it comes to her outfits and colours, Gigi explained she has started to embrace "a cherry red" as we move into the festive season.

She said: "For me, it’s always yellow. Sunflower yellow is my happy color. So you can see me in yellow all the time, in any season.

"But this season, let’s see… I love a cherry red.

"I know that’s kind of obvious, maybe because we’re going toward Christmas, but I just think a really poppy cherry red, in even the littlest detail, is so cute."