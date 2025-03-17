Gigi Hadid is thrilled that flip-flops are "making a comeback".

Gigi Hadid is the new face of Havaianas

The 29-year-old model has been named a global ambassador for Havaianas and she's admitted she's a huge fan of the casual footwear staple because she grew up close to the beach in Los Angeles.

She said in a statement: "To be the Havaianas global ambassador is surreal, and a bit nostalgic. Growing up at the beach, I can't remember a time when I wasn't wearing this summer staple.

"I'm excited to be working with this team and I love that Havaianas is making a comeback."

Havaianas global marketing vice president Maria Fernanda Albuquerque added: "Flip-flops are having a major moment.

"This summer staple has evolved from humble beginnings into being a celebrated fashion statement.

"In this context, we are very proud and excited to announce Gigi Hadid as our new global ambassador. With the endorsement of this global fashion icon, we aim to elevate flip-flops to new heights of style and recognition."

Havaianas previously teamed up with ' Euphoria' actress Barbie Ferreira to collaborate on a range of flip-flops inspired by the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro in 2023.

Barbie - who has Brazilian heritage - previously told WWD: "I have been a Havaianas fan since I was really young. My mom commented on my Instagram photos, ‘Like you’ve been wearing these since you were a little kid.’

"Havaianas are part of Brazilian culture, and ever since I was a baby I even had mini Havaianas. My grandma even wears Havaianas in winter. For me, Havaianas is the most iconic brand out of Brazil and it means a lot to me to collaborate with them."