Gracie Abrams does her own stage make-up.

The 25-year-old singer finds it "therapeutic" to take an hour for herself before her shows by working on her appearance alone in her hotel room, rather than bringing in experts to pamper her.

She told HarpersBazaar.com: “I like the time to myself in that way. I slot for 20 more minutes than I actually need, just because it's nice to have an hour of the day sitting alone in a room. I value that alone time very much, and I do think it's therapeutic.

"I'll listen to a podcast, I like On Being with Krista Tippett. The guests that she has on are always so beautifully spoken and experts in their respective fields, and she’s an excellent moderator."

Gracie needs her stage make-up to be bolder than her everyday look.

she explained: "[For my make-up] on stage it's really about emphasising certain features, because I'm so far away from so many people.

"Off-stage, I use a concealer for spot treating, a blush and do my brows. I like fine highlighting powders that both set and give your face some sheen.

"I’m not a lipstick person so I use a brown-ish lip liner and a glossy balm. For stage, I go a bit heavier with highlighter and blush. I fill my brows in more.”

The That's So True hitmaker feels her best when she has very little make-up on.

She said: “I tend to feel the most beautiful when I have the least on my face and when I feel the most like myself. It's really just about what makes you feel like you.

"[With beauty] when you find the lane that makes sense for you, it’s exciting and inspiring to explore it. My mum wasn’t someone who wore a lot of make-up but when she did a red lip, or something extra, it always caught my attention. I also love Alexa Chung.”

Gracie starts her day by dousing her face in ice cold water to get rid of puffiness.

She said: “In the morning, I use cold water, sometimes ice cubes, because I get really puffy. I’ll use a simple moisturiser which I got while we were on tour in Korea and then I use the La-Roche Posay SPF. At night, I use a benzoyl peroxide between those steps, without the SPF.”