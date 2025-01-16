Gracie Abrams uses the stage as her fashion runway.

The 25-year-old pop star loves to experiment with her outfits at her concerts and wear items that aren't part of her everyday style.

She told ELLE: “I have had fun treating the stage as an excuse for me to wear more than jeans and a sweater, which is what my everyday life is.

“And the more that I’ve gotten to know myself and the stronger that I’ve felt in my body, the more compelled I’ve been to try things.”

One item she wears onstage that was a big trend in 2024 is a bow in her hair.

Gracie said: “It’s so funny that it has stuck in the way that it has. I would wear [bows] onstage, but they weren’t a part of my daily life. "To see that symbolism was just this funny thing initially, but now I think it’s sweet to have some token of community.”

Gracie previously shared that she opts for outfits that make her "feel the most in my skin" on tour.

The singer - who is a brand ambassador for Chanel Coco Crush – told Vogue: “I like to wear whatever makes me feel the most in my skin.

"I like feeling like I can move and breathe."

Whenever she is playing a special show, Gracie "calls up Chanel" for a dress.

Her stylist Spencer Singer said: "When there are really special moments, we call up our friends at Chanel and they give us really special dresses."

Gracie has re-worn her bridal-style gown from her performance at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and admits she loves it so much, she could see herself getting married in it one day.

She said: "I've worn this dress before.

"I wore this at the MetLife Eras show last year and it was my favourite thing that I'd ever performed in and it kind of feels like a wedding dress.

"Like I remember putting it on being like maybe I would want this one day."

Gracie loves the brand so much she wears Chanel lipstick every day.

The ‘Friend’ singer - who is the daughter of famed filmmaker J.J. Abrams and his wife Kate McGrath - loves the Boy lippie and takes it with her “everywhere” she goes.

She told Harper’s BAZAAR: "Growing up, I had very little involvement in the fashion world. I played rowdy sports and I only have brothers, but my mom had two lipsticks and they were both Chanel. One of them was a dark red, and the other one was a nude shade. I wear Boy now every day—that's the shade that I carry with me everywhere. It feels like a happy medium between the two.”

Gracie believes the brand represents “classic glamour”.