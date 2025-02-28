Gretchen Mol "doesn't need" to always have designer items.

The 52-year-old actress - who has been married to Tod Williams since 2004 - was presented with a small Chanel purse as a gift from her husband many years ago and it is "so packed that it’s not closing" but insisted that not everything needs to be a brand make.

She told UsWeekly for a 'What's In My Bag' feature: "It’s not the most practical bag because it doesn’t have a strap. [My purse] is so little and cute, my husband got me [this] as a present years ago.

"And it’s still giving. It makes me happy and you don’t need to have everything Chanel."

The former 'Broadwalk' star lost her mother a while ago, and carries with her a sentimental picture of her at all times in her handbag.

She said: "My mom passed away. So it was a nice little thing to have."

Gretchen also noted that her bag is full of hair ties, which her and 14-year-old daughter Winter is "always" asking to borrow.

Meanwhile, the 'Millers in Marriage' actress always takes her Glow Recipe Niacinamide Dewy Flush blush wherever she goes, having been gifted the product from a "lovely" makeup artist when she went to the Golden Globes.

During her heyday in the late 1990s, Gretchen - who also has son Ptolemy, 17, with her husband - was named the 'It Girl' by Vanity Fair but recently insisted that kind of description would confuse her children if the fashion outlet caeme out with that term today.

She told People: "Vanity Fair, in particular, meant something in a way that if I tried to explain to my kids, they'd just be like, 'What?"