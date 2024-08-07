Gwyneth Paltrow disliked mascara for years but she has learned to love it as she's "gotten older".

The Hollywood actress-turned-wellness guru recently launched her own Featherlash mascara for her Goop brand which is described as a hybrid product because it also contains lash-nourishing serum - and Gwyneth has admitted mascara has become a go-to product recently after spending years not liking it.

She told Refinery29.com: "I’ve become more of a mascara person, especially as I’ve gotten older. It’s the one thing that my makeup artist, Georgie [Eisdell] said to me. And I do think it makes a big difference in making your eyes more defined and looking more awake."

Gwyneth went on to insist she doesn't want to launch new products "just for the sake of it" but she felt there was a gap in the market for a "clean" mascara.

She added: "At Goop, I try to only make things when I feel really passionate about them, and if it’s something that I need and there’s a white space.

"I want it to be meaningful, and not just another product. There’s so many products on the market, there’s really no point in making something just for the sake of it."

The actress previously opened up about her mascara issues in an article posted on Goop, explaining: "When you need a really major mascara - as I do on the red carpet - you need one, but I’d never found a clean one that did the job.

"And day-to-day, I don’t often want a dramatic look. What I do want is full, defined, healthy-looking lashes ...

"I’m amazed this formula is clean. Your lashes just look incredible - lush, inky-black, never smudgy. And it’s a full-on treatment serum, too. I’m obsessed."