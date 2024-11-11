Gwyneth Paltrow starts her "bedtime ritual" at 7.30pm and it involves a long, hot bath and a "simple" skincare routine.

The actress-turned-wellness guru - who launched her brand Goop back in 2008 - has revealed she likes to start winding down early and she starts her nighttime skincare regime by using an exfoliator in the tub.

She told Air Mail: "At 7:30 or 8:00, I start my whole bedtime ritual. During the pandemic, we got in the habit of eating dinner really early, and it’s sort of stuck ... I get in the bath every night. I use our [Goop] microderm exfoliator in the bathtub. That’s step one, and then I have a pretty simple routine: I use our new retinol serum, and then I layer it with our peptide serum, and then I layer that with our All-in-One moisturiser, and that’s it."

Gwyneth added that she changes up her bath routine if she's working on acting project to help her sleep well, adding: "I think if I was shooting something, I would make the bath extra-hot, with essential oils and Epsom salts, or the Goop The Martini bath - it helps me sleep really well."

She added that she tries not to eat for several hours before bed but she often finishes the day with a cup of herbal tea, explaining: "I try not to eat for a couple of hours. I sleep better if I don’t have a full stomach. I do like tea at night - a nice mint, chamomile, or fennel."

Gwyneth then falls asleep watching true crime on TV and sleeps wearing mouth tape and ear plugs.