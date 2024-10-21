Gwyneth Paltrow is a "total psycho" when developing beauty products because she won't stop until she's come up with "something incredible".

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about how she develops new beauty products

The 52-year-old actress has stepped away from Hollywood in recent years to focus on her wellness brand Goop - which also boasts its own fashion and beauty ranges - and she's revealed she's incredibly hands-on and "really inpatient" when developing new ideas for her skincare and make-up lines.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "I’m a total psycho when it comes to product development. I will not stop until we’ve created something that’s incredible.

"I’m also really impatient, so I want to see results really quickly ... The only reason to make something is if you can make something differentiated and up to my standards, which are extremely, extraordinarily high."

Her latest launch is the Goop Beauty 3x Retinol Regenerative Serum, which uses three different "retinoids plus peptides to address deep wrinkles, rough texture, laxity and more".

In an article posted on her brand's website, she said of the product: "I’m in my 50s, and this addresses my sun damage, wrinkles, and even laxity. The plant peptide and botanicals discourage redness and irritation, so my skin feels amazing, too."

In the Vanity Fair interview, Gwyneth went on to talk about her night time routine after finishing work at Goop - revealing she likes to wash off the day in a hot bath as it makes her feel ready for the evening.

She said: "There’s something very, for me, healing about taking the day off. It starts with makeup, and then I get in the bath and have salts - and I just like to sort of wash all of that down the drain, and other people’s energies and opinions and whatever happened that day.

"I definitely have a long get-ready-for-bed ritual."