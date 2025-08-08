Gwyneth Paltrow wants to make women feel "as confident as possible" by improving their skin with her Goop beauty products.

Gwyneth Paltrow insists her beauty products are designed to help women feel confident

The Hollywood actress , 52, founded her wellness brand in 2008 and went on to launch skincare and make-up under the Goop umbrella and she's now insisted the secret to the company's success is making sure customers see "results".

She told WWD: "The younger generation is obsessed with results. And I think we really deliver on those things in a way that I don't think many brands do.

"My beauty philosophy has always been to get the skin as beautiful as possible so that the woman feels as confident as possible."

Gwyneth's comments come as she's expanding her skincare and cosmetics line to Ulta Beauty stores across the US, and Goop's vice president of sales and marketing in wholesale Gina Lucania has insisted the brand's products have to work to convince customers to keep coming back.

She explained: "What gets us in the door is the name, but the name doesn't get us out the door. So that's where the products really have to stand on their own."

Gwyneth has previously admitted she is a "total psycho" when developing beauty products because she won't stop until she's come up with "something incredible".

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "I’m a total psycho when it comes to product development. I will not stop until we’ve created something that’s incredible.

"I’m also really impatient, so I want to see results really quickly ... The only reason to make something is if you can make something differentiated and up to my standards, which are extremely, extraordinarily high."

In the Vanity Fair interview, Gwyneth went on to talk about her night time routine after finishing work at Goop - revealing she likes to wash off the day in a hot bath as it makes her feel ready for the evening.

She said: "There’s something very, for me, healing about taking the day off. It starts with makeup, and then I get in the bath and have salts - and I just like to sort of wash all of that down the drain, and other people’s energies and opinions and whatever happened that day. "I definitely have a long get-ready-for-bed ritual."