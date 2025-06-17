Hailee Steinfeld "lost her breath" when she put on her wedding gown.

Hailee Steinfeld 'lost her breath' when she put her wedding gown on

The 28-year-old actress married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 29, in May and wowed in a timeless Tamara Ralph gown that left the groom speechless.

She wrote in the Wedding Issue of her Beau Society newsletter about his reaction: “Okay, Josh says we have to talk about my dress now because I ‘stunned’ him when I got to the altar.

“It’s easily the most perfect gown I’ve ever put on my body.”

Hailee later added: “On our wedding day, when I put on this dress, I actually lost my breath.

“I’ve never felt more like myself and more beautiful.”

The Sinners star shared some of the details from their big day in Santa Barbara, California.

She penned: “Instead of a bouquet, I held one single crystal rose. Suffice it to say, it was perfect — the whole entire thing. The next day, Josh and I ran off into the sunset to our honeymoon. … Now we’re back, and it’s been a whole 13 days of being married, and we’ll be staying on this high forever!”

Josh recently gushed that he made "the right" decision in marrying Hailee.

When asked about his achievements in 2025, Josh told reporters at a press conference earlier this month: "They've all been big. None other than marrying my best friend.

"She makes everything easier. I don't really focus on the other stuff, that was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one."

The couple were first linked romantically back in 2023 and went on to announce their engagement in an Instagram post last November before tying the knot in Malibu on May 31.

The pair previously opened up about their engagement with Hailee revealing the NFL star's proposal caught her by surprise.

Asked if she suspected that Josh would pop the question, she told Who What Wear: "Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know'."

She added of the proposal: "It was magical. That's the word."