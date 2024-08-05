Hailey Bieber is "excited" to star in a new campaign for the latest incarnation of YSL Beauty‘s Libre perfume.

Hailey Bieber is the new face of YSL's Libre perfume

The 27-year-old model/influencer - who is expecting her first child with pop star Justin Bieber - is the new face of Libre Flowers and Flames which features notes of vanilla, orange blossom and sun-kissed florals and Hailey is delighted to be part of such a special project during her pregnancy.

She said: "I’m excited to be one of the women representing this generation and to be a part of this project during such a special time in my life. This project allows us to show the strengths in self-ownership, confidence and diversity. I’m very happy to be a part of it."

The campaign will feature four "feminine icons" with Hailey fronting the first "chapter". A message posted on YSL Beauty's Instagram page explained: "YSL Beauty presents a new digital series featuring a diverse group of four feminine icons, each embodying a facet of freedom and empowerment for Libre Flowers Flames.

"Chapter Number one stars the stunning Hailey Bieber, an entrepreneur and trendsetter, who is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Her excitement in this transitional time is reflected in the images, inspiring women to face the future with confidence."

Pop star Dua Lipa is another famous face who has starred in YSL campaigns as an ambassador for the beauty line and she has previously appeared in adverts for the Libre fragrance as well as promoting the brand's Loveshine lipsticks.