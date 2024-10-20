Hailey Bieber hired Claudia Schiffer as the face of her Rhode beauty brand because she wanted her products to "transcend generations".

The Instagram star, 27, enlisted the 54-year-old supermodel to star in an advert for her latest skincare product Barrier Butter - an intensive night time moisturising balm -and Hailey has now revealed she's been keen to work with Claudia for a long time.

She told WWD: "I really wanted to use someone who transcended several different generations and demographics.

"When I think of Claudia, the iconicness [sic] is just immediate, plus her reach and impact on so many different age groups. She's somebody that I'm a big, big fan of.

"I've been inspired by her as a model and her imagery has been on several of our Rhode mood boards since we started."

Hailey previously scored a big hit with her Rhode Lip Case - a case for iPhones that includes a spot to hold a tube of the brand's Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint - and the model says she'd like to come up with more innovative ideas for combining beauty and tech.

She added: "I would love to continue playing in the world of tech merch - like the lip phone cases."

Hailey went on to insist she is aware the journey for her brand is never going to be smooth but she's determined to forge ahead and continue her success.

She said: "Mistakes are going to happen ... [there] will be bumps in the road, which are out of your control, but you need to pivot, run and work with them as they come."

Hailey welcomed her first child - a son named Jack - with her husband Justin Bieber in August and recently revealed she has managed to maintain the same skincare regime before and during her pregnancy because it all fits "perfectly" into her new life as a mother.

She told Glamour UK: "Honestly, I do feel like my beauty routine is fairly the same as it was my whole pregnancy – and even before. Right now, my routine in the morning is basically just hydration, a little vitamin C if I remember to do it and SPF, and then it's like I brush up my eyebrows and we're out.

"That was kind of how I did things before and it fits perfectly into the way that life is now."