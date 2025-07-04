Hailey Bieber is embracing summer by launching a new Rhode lip tint inspired by a Lemontini cocktail.

Hailey Bieber has launched a new summer lip tint and two new blusher shades

The Peptide Lip Tints were among the first products launched after Hailey debuted Rhode back in 2022 and she's now unveiled a new limited edition shade for the warmer months.

The Lemontini shade is described as a "shimmery, sheer gold gloss that smells like a sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail".

The message posted on the Rhode Instagram page added: "[It's] packed with nourishing skincare ingredients, our formula quenches dry lips with hydration - perfect for hot, sunny days."

Another post on the platform went on to explain the formulation of the brand's lip treatments is changing to eliminate the "grainy feel" that developed in some of the products.

The note explained: "The Peptide Lip Treatment was one of the first products we ever made. It’s been with us since Rhode launched and quickly became one of your forever essentials.

"Inspired by your feedback, we’re so excited to share that an improved version of the formula is on the way. Same nourishing gloss you know and love, now with a lasting smooth texture.

"It was so important that we resolve the grainy feel that developed in some lip treats and tints over time. We took our time over the past two years by researching, experimenting, and testing to find a solution.

"Our biggest upgrade was switching the shea butter from a solid to a liquid form, ensuring it glides on smoothly and maintains a consistently even texture.

"Feels just like the original, with the same skincare benefits and a little more cushion and richness for a comfy application."

The message concluded by adding: "Lemontini is the first version of the improved formula and arrives on July 14th at 9am PT.

"Our full peptide lip treatment and tint collection will transition to the upgrade on August 14th. join the waitlist on rhodeskin.com."

The brand is also launching two new shades of the Pocket Blush which will compliment the Lemontini Lip Treatment.

The new colours are Tan Line, which is described as a "pinky tan" and Sun Soak, which is said to be a "spiced orange".

A message posted on the Rhode Instagram explained: "Two new pocket blushes are coming to complete your summer look. Designed to pair with Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini, they flush your cheeks with warm, sunny color like you’ve just spent a day at the beach ...

"Get them solo or in our limited edition summer kit."