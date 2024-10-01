Hailey Bieber has paid tribute to her late wedding dress designer.

The 27-year-old model tied the knot with pop star Justin Bieber, 30, in 2018 in a gown designed by Off-White founder Virgil Abloh - who died in November 2021 at the age of 41 following a battle with cancer - and took to social media on what would have been his 44th birthday on Monday (30.09.24) to thank her friend for creating the most "magical" dress for her.

Over the top of a photo of herself in the gown alongside her late friend, she wrote: "Happy Birthday V, we miss you! Thank you for making me the most magical wedding dress."

The off-the-shoulder number featured a long train and was notable for its its pearl and lace touches with the slogan 'Till Death Do Us Part' emblazoned on the veil.

Virgil previously explained that the project was the first wedding gown had designed for a close friend and wanted to make something that would portray her as the "most beautiful woman" to the 'Peaches' hitmaker when she walked down the aisle.

He told Vogue: "I’ve done a number of red carpet dresses for special moments before but this would be the first for a wedding, especially for a close friend. "I’ve known Justin for a couple years as well, too, and I wanted to make something that made him look in Hailey’s eyes and see that she’s the most beautiful woman for him.

"So that’s a lot of what the dress silhouette was inspired by is bringing an emotion to the moment that he sees her walk down the aisle with the veil on and sort of lifts it up."