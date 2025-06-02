Hailey Bieber has "so many more dreams" for her Rhode beauty brand.

Hailey Bieber has spoken about the future of her Rhode beauty brand

The model/influencer has sold her company to e.l.f. Beauty in a deal estimated to be worth up to $1 billion, but she'll stay on as chief creative officer and head of innovation as well as acting as a consultant to e.l.f. Beauty - and Hailey is adamant the arrangement will help her take the products to a whole new level and expand across the world.

She told Glamour magazine: "When you're launching a brand, you're just so focused on what's right in front of you at the time.

"And of course, you always have really big dreams and really big goals for it. This is definitely one of those things being realised. I could have never anticipated that it would happen at this exact time ...

"I'm super excited ... I'll be the chief creative officer and head of innovation at Rhode and advisor to Elf Beauty.

"I feel like at this very moment in time, my vision has not been more clear to me. I want to expand globally, and I have so many more dreams and goals that I want to be realised. And I really believe that Elf is going to help us get there."

When asked if there will ever be a "crossover collection" between Rhode and e.l.f. Cosmetics, she replied: "Well, that'll depend on our strategic advisor ...

"I'm always open to seeing how we can innovate together. I mean, that is the whole point of all of this. I would say nothing's off the table."

Elf chairman and CEO Tarang Amin added: "We want to nurture Hailey's vision, and that includes providing more resources and investing more in marketing.

"She's built an incredible team that we want to continue to build and expand globally."

Hailey previously announced the deal in a statement, which read: "From day one, my vision for Rhode has been to make essential skin care and hybrid make-up you can use every day.

"Just three years into this journey, our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally."