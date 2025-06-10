Leslie Odom Jr. finally feels "so damn comfortable" in his own skin.

Leslie Odom Jr. is comfortable in his own skin

The 43-year-old actor - who is returning to Broadway for a limited run of Hamilton with the full original cast for the hit musical's 10th anniversary - has grown more comfortable with his own sense of style as he's got older.

He told Women's Wear Daily: "Thankfully, most days, I feel so damn comfortable in my skin — finally.

"Took me a long time to arrive there. I paid for it.

"So even on special nights — even on formal nights — I don’t want to give up that feeling. It’s cost me too much.”

Thankfully, he was happy to team up with Fear of God for the Tony Awards over the weekend, given his "longtime" love for the brand.

He added: “I’m a longtime fan. I’ve wanted to collaborate for years. And there’s never been a more perfect opportunity.

“The clothes look like luxury and ease. There’s a timeless quality to them. And there’s a bigger story too maybe — about the people to whom these adjectives become attached.

"The Fear of God ethos always feels relevant to me. Authenticity always feels fresh.”

Fear of God dressed Leslie for both the red carpet, and his appearance later in the night on stage with Lin Manuel Miranda and other cast members.

His stylist Avo Yermagyn explained how the red carpet look came from Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God's fall 2025 A Civil Collection.

Vermagyn said: “[It] draws inspiration from the elegance, resilience and humility that graced the American people of the late 1960s.

"The inspiration of this collection taken from that era particularly struck a chord with me because Leslie and I have leaned into so many 1960s silhouettes in the past, from his Oscar run for One Night in Miami till today.

"I love that both his red carpet and performance looks incorporate a turtleneck, a piece [that] has become a signature styling move with Leslie."