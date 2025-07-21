Victoria Beckham's 14-year-old daughter Harper Beckham has shared a make-up tutorial online.

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Beckham has shared a make-up tutorial on social media

The teenager was filmed showing followers how to apply a liquid blusher from the Spice Girls star's Victoria Beckham Beauty line and it was shared on her mom's company's Instagram page.

The video was captioned: "Before it was in your makeup bag, it was in hers. #HarperSeven our #VBBMuse wears Colour Wash in ‘Flushed’ - a lab sample, of course."

Harper was seen taking a dropper of bright red blusher and expertly smoothing it over her cheeks, nose and eyelids before showing off her finished look.

Victoria previously revealed Harper is an expert at doing her own make-up now and they often head to high street beauty store Space NK together for an after school treat.

The former pop star told The Times newspaper: "She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She's good at doing it very naturally. ...

"Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she does well in a test I'll take her to the one down the road - it's her favourite thing. She's obsessed."

Victoria previously explained how the beauty mistakes of her own youth helped inform her choices as she created her own products for her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand.

She told Elle magazine: "I've seen so many pictures of myself in the past, and I've been able to learn from seeing those images in my development process.

"A prime example is when I created the Lid Lustre Eyeshadow. Being on stage and wearing a sparkly eye taught me so much and it's why I was so specific about the size of the pigments and the fallout of the products.

"I've seen so many pictures where I look like I've been punched in the face on stage because the pigments have been too large.

"When I'm developing my products, I take into consideration my own experiences ... I am difficult to please and I never put anything out there until I truly believe it is the best in class. "

Victoria's most recent launch was a line of make-up brushes, and she had a very hands-on role in the design process.

She told British Vogue: "I spent a lot of time thinking about these brushes and what it was that I desired and couldn’t find."

Victoria explained that the brushes have all "earned their place" in her new collection, saying: "My focus is always on the ‘why’ and the brushes that have made it into this collection have earned their place and right to be there. They’re inspired by calligraphy pens."