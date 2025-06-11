Harris Dickinson is the star of Rhode Beauty's latest campaign.

Harris Dickinson is the new face of Rhode Beauty

Founder Hailey Bieber was impressed by the 28-year-old actor's performance in Babygirl and "really, really wanted" to use a guy in the launch of her Glazing Mist and felt there would be a "good synergy" between Harris and the brand.

She told WWD: “I watched [‘Babygirl’] and I thought it was so great. I knew for this campaign that I really, really wanted to use a male face. I’m just really a fan of his work and I just felt like there could be really good synergy between him and Rhode. I think that was definitely showcased in this campaign."

Hailey wanted to keep the images simple and not "gimmicky".

She said: “I really wanted to keep it simple as I usually do and not over-conceptualize it. I want it to feel beautiful, natural and organic. There wasn’t a big concept behind it — he really is the concept of the campaign along with the Glazing Mist.

“I didn’t want anything to feel too on the nose with ‘Babygirl.’ I never want to make anything feel gimmicky and the undertone of it all is there. I wanted it to feel chic and sporty."

However, Hailey - who has nine-month-old son Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber - stressed that Harris' involvement wasn't an indicator that Rhode is expanding into menswear.

She said: “Women have gravitated towards [Rhode] mostly, but my husband has used Rhode since its inception and I really wanted all of the packaging to feel as unisex as possible, that’s why it’s a lot of gray, cream and eggshell.

“I really, really want Rhode to just feel like a world that’s open to anybody who gravitates towards it and just wants great skin care with great packaging, storytelling and imagery. That’s why I like bringing a male face into it because I want everybody to see themselves in the brand and in the imagery at different points."

Hailey enjoys creating new campaigns and wants a specific tone for each of her products.

She said: "It's one of the best parts of what I get to do. I just like creating stories each time. Good imagery and amazing storytelling makes me feel something very specific and that’s how I want to make people feel.”