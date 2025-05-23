Hayley Hasselhoff paid tribute to her late mom, Pamela Bach Hasselhoff, with her Cannes Film Festival outfit on Wednesday (21.05.25).

Hayley Hasselhoff at the Cannes Film Festival

The 32-year-old model - whose mother took her own life in March - wore a custom red gown to the premiere of 'The History of Sound' which was inspired by Pamela's 1996 Golden Globes dress by Jimmy Gamba.

And like her mom, Hayley accessorised her dress - a custom creation from Christophe Guillarme - with diamond statement earrings, dewy make-up and bouncy curls.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “When the invitation to Cannes came this year, I knew instantly [that] I had to honour her. This would be my first major public appearance since her passing, and there was no more meaningful way to return than by paying homage to a moment of hers I’ve always adored.

"Red is such a powerful, symbolic color — one of love, strength, and enduring spirit. It felt fitting. Not only did my mom look gorgeous in the gown, but it was the joy in her expression that truly stayed with me.

"She was similar in age to me now when she wore it, which made the choice feel all the more poignant. It was as though I could share that moment with her — two women, two eras, connected in a moment in time through a single gown."

Hayley praised the designer for his work on the tribute.

She said: "My dear friend and designer, Christophe Guillarmé, paid homage to the original with a silk red ruched gown, while replacing mom’s signature boa with a delicate, custom-made tulle shawl...

"The entire process unfolded with remarkable swiftness, taking just under a month. Upon my arrival in Cannes on May 21, we moved directly into a flawless fitting, where it felt as though my mother herself was quietly guiding every detail to ensure the evening was nothing short of perfect.

And Hayley also had a deeply personal accessory.

She revealed: "The look was completed with oversized diamond earrings from Gil Neuhaus and a Swarovski clutch I already owned — both perfectly echoing the accessories my mother wore on that unforgettable night. The most personal touch, however, was wearing one of mom’s stunning sapphire rings. It was my way of feeling her presence beside me on the carpet yesterday — and always."