Heidi Klum feels proud when her daughter Leni wears her clothes

The 51-year-old model urged people to shop their "own closet" as she thinks it is "wrong" to only wear an outfit once but she takes particular pleasure in seeing her old garments get a new lease of life thanks to her eldest child, 20-year-old Leni.

She told People magazine: “I get so excited when I see my daughter re-waring my clothes.

“My eldest daughter, she is also a model, and she goes to events, and when she wears my clothes, I’m not just proud, but we can upcycle.

“I think it’s so important also to keep wearing your things.

“I think in the past, we’d wear something once and then we’d never wear it again, and it’s so wrong to do.

“I urge everyone to wear your amazing things that you have in the closet.

“It’s the best shop, your own closet.”

The 'America's Got Talent' judge - who, as well as Leni, also has Henry, 19, Johan, 17, and Lou, 15, with ex-husband Seal - has developed a passion for looking after the environment, which she thinks is particularly important for the future generations of her family.

She said: “I have four kids and hopefully I will be a grandmother one day and what about my grandkids? We have to think about our tomorrow.

“When I was a kid you knew already it was starting and for people to say there is no climate change, I mean open your eyes around you — it’s happening everywhere.

"There are so many places that I’ve visited where they’re complaining about these things and flooding and everything going on."

In 2022, Leni revealed she had raided her mom's wardrobe for her prom outfit.

Donning a silky, strapless black dress, she wrote on Instagram: “Prom night in mama’s dress.”