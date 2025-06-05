Helen Hunt refuses to conform to Hollywood's beauty standards.

The 61-year-old actress used to feel pressure to look a certain way - but her outlook has changed in recent years.

Speaking to Flow Space, Helen explained: "It felt impossible not to internalise the way you’re supposed to look. And [there was] a certain amount of misery and shame around not looking exactly that way."

Helen realised that Hollywood's beauty standards were affecting her self-esteem. However, she now refuses to allow outside pressures to damage her mental health.

The 'What Women Want' star said: "I realised, ‘This could quietly ruin your whole life.' I made a decision: I’m not playing. Not gonna [let it] take up a lot of space in my mind."

Helen's new approach has been heavily influenced by 'The Only Diet There Is', a book written by the spiritual leader Sondra Ray.

The actress explained: "What I took from it, is eat what you want and love every bite, period."

Meanwhile, Helen previously admitted to obsessing about her appearance in the 80s.

The movie star felt under pressure to look a certain way at the time - but a change of attitude has proven to be transformational for her.

She told HuffPost Live: "I had my run in the ‘80s about being really worried about how I looked. Everybody was more fit, or more thin, and I maxed out on worrying about it."

Helen's change in attitude has benefited her mental and physical health.

The actress - who has won a host of accolades during her career, including an Academy Award and four Golden Globes - reflected: "I just gave up on worrying about it. When I gave it up, my brain and body got better.

"I was taking these exercise classes called ‘abs, thighs, and buns’ and I was like, ‘I’m going to be dead one day — do I really want to give up an hour in this class?'"