Helena Christensen is "very disciplined" about protecting her skin because she's an "outdoorsy person".

Helena Christensen has shared her tips for skin protection

Helena Christensen has shared her tips for skin protection

The 56-year-old supermodel has revealed she uses an SPF every day as part of her skincare routine to protect her complexion and her favourite product is Silklyfe's Daily Defense + Sunscreen.

In a video for Vogue magazine, she explained: "I am trying to be very disciplined about protecting my skin, because I’m a very outdoorsy person. So yes especially the nose because it always gets very red."

Helena went on to reveal she likes a sun-kissed look so she fakes a tan using Westman Atelier Bronzing Drops.

She aded: "I like when your skin looks like it’s been kissed by the sun ... You just need so little [of this product] to give you that glow."

Helena went on to share her best summer make-up regime revealing she uses Goop’s Colorglow Glow Balm and Merit’s Flush Balm Cream Blush on her cheeks and adds a shimmering shadow from Hourglass on her lids.

She added: "I love putting something on my eyelids that just enhances the natural shadow that you already have."

Helena finished her look with a red lip, adding: "I like natural lips, but I love red lips … I'm on like a life long search for finding the best red colour lipsticks ... "The no-make-up-make-up look just fell apart."

The 1990s superstar previously revealed she hates being asked about ageing in interview because there is so much more to her than just a number and it's a question that's rarely put to her make counterparts.

Asked why it isn’t something she wants to talk about, she told The Times’ Weekend magazine: "As soon as [age] is mentioned anywhere we [women] set ourselves back by doing it again, again, again, again.

"We’re going to move away from it always being mentioned, especially in female interviews. When a man interviews a man they’re not going to ask about it.

"They’re interested in, ‘How’s work? What’s going on?’ “So I don’t want anything to do with it and that way in my own little, little, little way I might be able to change something that always happens.”

Tagged in