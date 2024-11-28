Hunter Schafer "loves collecting clothes".

Hunter Schafer has admitted she is always buying new clothes

The 'Euphoria' actress and model is always hunting out new garments for her wardrobe and likes to style her outfits around one "special" piece.

She told InStyle: "There's never really a plan, but I do love clothes. I love collecting clothes. So, I pick up pieces all the time that I don't necessarily have a plan for, but I know will come into play at some point. I have these things ready in my closet, and when the night calls for it, it's about working an outfit around one of these special pieces."

Hunter, 25, has stunning cheekbones and a chiselled jawline, so when it comes to makeup, she avoids contouring.

Sharing her beauty routine for nights out, she said: "I guess it's the usual makeup stuff. Eyeliner is great if you’re feeling more creative. What’s also great is the Shiseido eyelash curler, which I know is already loved by many people. But it’s really fast and makes a big difference because, like the hair on my head, my eyelashes are really straight. I usually lean towards blush versus contouring. I already have a jaw and a cheekbone situation happening, and I try to soften it a little bit more than sculpt. So I usually lean more towards blush, on my nose and sometimes on my eyes, too. If I don't have time to shower in the morning, I’ll throw [my hair] in a bun for sure. Maybe if it's in good enough shape, I’ll leave a couple of strands out that look purposeful."

The face of Mugler's Angel Elixir fragrance finishes off getting ready by spritzing some of the popular perfume on her wrists.

She added: "Obviously, fragrance is particularly important for going out. The Angel Elixir goes from day to night well. It has lighter notes — like the white floral and the vanilla — that are more daytime, and then these harder notes —like the pink pepper and the woodsy ones — [that] go into the night well."