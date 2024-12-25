Iggy Azalea always carries pliers in case she needs to fix her hair extensions.

The 'Fancy' rapper explained sometimes her locks accidentally come loose so she always wants to be in a position where she can get them "clamped" back into place.

Discussing what she carried in her bag with Us Weekly magazine, she said: “I might brush my hair down and it might come loose and all of a sudden, my track’s pulled all the way out.

“I like to just push it back up and then I’ll use my blunt nose pliers to clamp the bead back down.”

And Iggy also buys hair ties in bulk to keep in her handbag but still keeps losing them.

She said: “I have to buy hair ties in like a hundred packs. Because they just go out and they never return.”

The 34-year-old rapper keeps $15,000 diamond jewellery "floating" in her handbag just in case she makes a last-minute decision to glam up an outfit.

She admitted: “Sometimes it’s nice to throw on a couple of Diamond Eternity bands.

“I probably pay $15,000 for each of these rings. You should always have a diamond tennis bracelet and you should always have a Diamond Eternity band."

Iggy's bag - a Rick Owens Porterville Trolley tote - always contains sunglasses.

She said of her Prada shades: “I alway have classic black sunglasses to throw on. They look good with everything, no matter what you’re wearing.”

The Australian star keep a mesh make-up bag with a selection of products in, so she can always see what she's looking for.

She said of the Anastasia Beverly Hills brow pencil in Auburn: "Brows are not ever coming off on the plane. It’s hard when you’re blonde to find the right colour brow."

She also carries Mac Cosmetics Boldly Bare lip liner and Blixex Lip Medex.

She explained: “I use this liner and it matches the lip colour since it’s tattooed. And then I use Lip Medex Blistex [as] lip gloss. It’s amazing because it gives the shine of a lip gloss, but it keeps your lips healthy.”