Ilana Glazer has started to appreciate just how "important" skincare is.

Ilana Glazer has started to appreciate just how 'important' skincare is

The 37-year-old comedienne has teamed up with industry giant Garnier and admitted that it has all come at the right time because of her hectic schedule.

She told People: "I started really understanding how important it was to focus on taking care of myself, taking care of my skin, taking care of my teeth, taking care of my hair, taking care of my body.

"I'm so excited to partner with Garnier for many reasons, but the timing of it really worked for me in my personal life.

"I genuinely need the most efficient skincare practice that I can possibly have, because the schedule is so consuming."

The former 'Broad City' star is so "tired" at the end of a long day of filming that she finds their she has made a "ritual" out of using their cleansing water just before she goes to bed on an evening, and noted that taking care of her skin even makes for a better sleep.

She said: "My brain is so fried by the end of the day, that I just want to make sure that I am as healthy, and feeling as beautiful, as I possibly can.

"Every night I'm using my Garnier Micellar Water, I am moisturising. If it can be a ritual, then it really helps me sleep better.

"Now taking my makeup off is the real getting ready go to out.

"My favorite look might just be the de-glazed donut.

"That's how the internet describes a donut that isn't glazed and how I describe my face after 11 p.m.."