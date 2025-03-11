Sienna Miller's style is inspired by 70s-era music.

Sienna Miller feels inspired by the 70s

The 43-year-old star has admitted to drawing inspiration from the sights and sounds of the 70s.

She told ELLE: "I was always inspired by the music of that generation and by the fashion of that era. Honestly, that’s my character.

"So from a very young age, that was what I was drawn to - and this is pre-social media, when you could go around markets and ask, 'Who am I?' My identity was very much in line with those decades. That romanticism, I guess. There wasn’t a lot of thought to it, that’s just what I like to wear."

Sienna admitted to feeling inspired by the likes of Keith Richards and Sir Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones.

However, the movie star suggested that social media has transformed the cultural landscape in recent years.

Asked who she looked to for inspiration, Sienna explained: "I’ve always loved the Rolling Stones - by osmosis you absorb the things you’re drawn to. Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, those images.

"Jane Birkin, Brigitte Bardot. But then, Josephine Baker, Lucille Ball, Marlene Dietrich ... there’s something connected in all of that. I was totally unselfconscious.

"Music, art - it was different then. You were inspired by actual things or magazine images. Now [with social media], you’re bombarded, and everybody kind of looks the same."

Sienna suggested that social media has removed some "individualism" from society.

The actress - who was born in New York City but raised in England - said: "When I was growing up, we had to search out things. There was more individualism."