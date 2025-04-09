Jack Draper had "so much fun" shooting Burberry's new summer campaign alongside Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The tennis ace is the brand's latest ambassador and he stars in the 'Wish You Were Here' adverts alongside Rosie and fellow models Alva Claire and Babacar N'Doye with the snaps shot onboard a yacht called the Check Mate - and Jack had a great time posing in the sunshine for the sunny shoot.

He told Hero magazine: "I had so much fun on the High Summer Campaign trip. There was amazing scenery, being on the boat and shooting with Rosie felt really comfortable.

"There was an amazing atmosphere with everyone involved – it was a lot of fun.

" One memory was being with a lovely dog who was climbing all over me, which was nice as I have a dog back home that I love and miss when I’m on the road. In general, just many amazing memories that I’ll hold onto for a very long time."

Burberry's chief creative officer Daniel Lee has said the campaign is inspired by the brand's "celluloid postcard - an arc of British idiosyncrasies and humor, with factor 50 on" adding it was inspire by "incredible yachting and holiday images" in the Burberry archive.

Lee told WWD: "We wanted to capture the joy of the British at play. A kind of kick-start to the summer. Burberry is a brand for all the seasons, don't forget."

Tennis star Draper added to the publication: "Burberry represents to me an extremely cool English brand. I'm very patriotic so the chance to work with a British brand and be an ambassador for a huge brand is a real honor for me and something I don't take lightly.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully being with Burberry for many years to come but I just love what the brand symbolizes, good values and the slogan to keep moving forward."

He went on to say: "[My] first piece of Burberry kit I owned was a vintage coat that I got at a market in London. It's been a coat that I've worn many, many times. I'll keep on wearing it for a long time, that's for sure."

