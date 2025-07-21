Jane Fonda hated the "awful" dress she wore to the Academy Awards 1979.

Jane Fonda with Jon Voight at the 1979 Academy Awards

The actress wore a lilac, sequinned gown with long sleeves to pick up the Best Actress Oscar for her role in war drama Coming Home, but she's now admitted the the frock was "awful" and she only wore it as a favour for her then-husband, politician Tom Hayden because he was friends with the designer.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I won my second Academy Award wearing the most awful dress. I was married to a politician and one of his big supporters was a fashion designer [called James Reva].

"My husband said: 'Let him design you a dress.' I did and it was awful and I won the Oscar in it. Anything for politics! It was just poor taste."

During the interview Jane, 87, also talked about her personal style these days, revealing she finds she can wear a lot more colour since she let her hair go grey.

She explained: "[My style is] simple! Since my hair has gone grey, I wear more colour, including yellow and green. Even I can look good in those colours, and not a lot of people can say that."

Jane also revealed the best fashion advice she was ever given came from screen icon Katharine Hepburn, who scolded her for failing to look after her appearance.

She told the publication: "When we were filming On Golden Pond, Katharine Hepburn came up and grabbed my cheeks and said:'“What does this mean to you? This is your body!'

"She was angry with me because she thought I didn’t pay enough attention to how I presented myself. And she was right: I really didn’t care. Now I pay more attention."

Jane debuted her grey hair when she donned a silver pixie haircut at the Academy Awards back in 2020 and she went on to admit she felt happy to finally embrace her natural look.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: "I tell you, I'm so happy I let it go grey. Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals - I'm through with that."