Janelle Monae didn't think it would "feel right" to wear a "wacky and out there" outfit to the Grammy Awards on Sunday (02.02.25).

The 39-year-old singer donned a navy menswear inspired suit from Area for the ceremony at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, as because the event was being held in parts to raise money for the wildfire relief efforts in the city, she and her stylist, Alexadra Mandelkorn, felt it was more appropriate to go for a toned down look given the seriousness of the occasion.

Alexandra told The Hollywood Reporter: "We pulled things that were more avant-garde, a bit more wacky and out there, but that doesn’t feel like the mindset right now.

“Janelle and I are always on the same page about things, and we’ve talked about this moment in time and how we’re feeling about it. Doing things extra-large or over the top doesn’t feel right...

“It feels good to be back in action, but I’m also really excited to see how the community will come together.

"Ultimately this was about Janelle feeling good in what she’s wearing, but not feeling like all eyes are going to be on her because what she’s wearing is so out there. This doesn’t feel like the moment for that.”

The pair knew the oversized suit - which had subtle gold detailing and an extended shoulder - was the right outfit immediately.

Alexandra said: “We had a few different options we were considering, all giving this vibe of cool and powerful, effortless and comfortable, but the moment Janelle tried this on, it felt perfect. She loved the shoulders and the oversized element of it, so it’s not totally out of her wheelhouse.”

The suit was teamed with a military-inspired captain's hat, chain necklaces by Maison H. Jewels and Ralph Lauren platform shoes.

The stylist said: "[The hat] is giving a little bit of Janet [Jackson], a little bit of Grace Jones, and that’s what really sold Janelle on it. She always loves a look with a coordinated accessory, like a hat or gloves.

“Jewellery is always a last-minute decision, because it’s about what Janelle is feeling in the moment, but those Ralph Lauren platforms are kind of her go-to. She loves those shoes."