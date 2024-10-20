Jasmine Tookes will "never forget" wearing the Fantasy Bra in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Jasmine Tookes at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The 33-year-old model was chosen for the honour in 2016 and she admitted stepping out onto the runway in the jewel-encrusted lingerie was one of the most "special" moments of her career.

Asked her favourite ever Victoria's Secret runway look, she told WhoWhatWear: My favourite outfit has to be from the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris when I wore the Fantasy Bra.

"It was such an honour, and the bra was stunning—made with emeralds and diamonds. I'll never forget how special that moment was."

Jasmine admitted the Paris event was one of her favourites.

She said: "There are so many, but one of my favourite memories is walking in Paris at the Grand Palais. There's this incredible energy we all share right before stepping onstage, and it's something you only experience when you're part of that world.

"This was also a special memory because it was the first time I got to travel on the VS airplane with all of the girls. It was pretty unforgettable."

The fashion show is returning to the catwalk next week for the first time in six years and Jasmine teased it will be "new and modern", as well as incorporating the things people loved in previous shows.

She said: "I think this year's show is going to be a blend of what we loved from past shows and something new and modern.

"There's always an element of surprise, but one thing that remains consistent is how the show celebrates confidence, beauty, and empowerment.

"It's going to feel fresh but still very much Victoria's Secret."

The model loves the chaos of being backstage at the shows.

She said: "Backstage is a whirlwind—there's excitement, nerves, and so much adrenaline.

"You have hair and make-up going, photographers capturing every moment, and everyone is supporting each other. It's chaotic but in the best way possible."