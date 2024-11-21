Jeannie Mai spent "more than an hour" being taped into her dress for the It's A Wonderful Lifetime Yuletide gala.

Jeannie Mai reveals secrets behind her red dress

The 45-year-old star wore a festive red gown for the event this week, and she made sure to avoid any risk of a wardrobe malfunction thanks to the plunging back of the dress, with the sides also partially exposed.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "It's double-stick taped to my back. But I think my favorite part of it is it's like a piece of origami.

"I was sitting at home for more than an hour, shaping it to my body to make sure it's taped in the right places because if I move in the wrong, it's like, 'Oh, it exposes a little more than a Christmas spirit'.

"But other than that, it's like my favorite dress because I'm wrapped like a little present."

The former TV presenter is dipping her toes into the acting world now with her first ever role coming in Lifetime's new festive film 'Christmas In The Spotlight'.

After "hosting for such a long time", she was keen to trying something new.

She said: "I'm obsessed with it. I was on set going through the process in such a different way than hosting.

"It was really nice to take my mind away from being me and transforming myself into a character that I want people to love on screen."

Although the film doesn't directly reference Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the plot takes inspiration from their high profile romance.

The movie follows a pop star called Bowyn - Jeannie plays her manager - who falls for a professional football star.

For the presenter turned actress, she felt like it was the perfect part for her.

She added: "It was very actually true to my own soul because my friends all call me about their relationships, especially when they're getting into public ones.

"And I'm like, 'All right, girl, I got some things to say about this.'"