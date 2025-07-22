Jennifer Lopez has admitted "some" celebrity brands aren't "worth the hype".

Jennifer Lopez has answered fans questions about JLo Beauty

The 55-year-old star has been busy answering some fan questions about her JLo Beauty brand, and acknowledged that some people are justifiably sceptical about famous faces lending their names to products.

In an Instagram video, she addressed a question from a fan who said: "I tend to think celebrity skincare is not worth the hype."

She replied: "Some of it isn't. It's luxury skincare that is clinically tested and trust me, I don't cut corners."

The Jenny From The Block hitmaker was also asked about how some producers are "too expensive", but she insisted it's worth the investment if you can afford it.

She said: "Listen, I get it.

"Your skin is something that you have to show up with every single day. So, if there is a little bit of splurge in you, I would say do it on skincare, without a doubt.

Other fans heaped praise on the brand, noting her moistueriser "feels like silk".

J-Lo explained: "We want it to be like cashmere for your face, but make it clinically tested."

And when another user insisted JLo Beauty "actually works", she replied: "Yeah, that was the point. You thought, what? I came to play? No."

The singer and actress also shrugged off the idea she only uses her producers "just when the cameras are off", and revealed she was actually filming the video in her own bathroom.

She laughed: "That's funny because I'm standing in my actual bathroom right now. No, I use it. I use it every day."

JLo Beauty launched in 2021, initially with eight products although others have been introducted over the years.

She previously told PEOPLE (The Show!): "Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often.

"It was actually very nice, but I realised that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skincare line for everybody who was asking."