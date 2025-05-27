Jennifer Lopez waits until the last minute to decide on outfits for events.

The American Music Awards 2025 host waited days before her presenting duty on Monday (26.05.25) to pick her plunging fish scales dress, but Jennifer always confirms an ensemble to her stylist right before an event because she likes switching things up based on how she is feeling.

The 55-year-old singer told People: "We started doing our fittings just yesterday, and there's so many things to choose from.

"I don't know what's going to wind up on the show ... it'll be a lot of last-minute decisions, I think.

"I work with my stylist and we kind of kick around ideas like, 'What do we want it to be for the performance and what do we want it to be for the hosting and what's our vibe?'

"We feel it out because I think it does change. For me, my feelings change from month to month, like, 'Who do I want to be today?' because I feel like there's so many different sides to who I am fashion-wise."

But with whatever outfit the 'Let's Get Loud' hitmaker decides on, it has to "keep the audience engaged and excited".

JLO said: "I always want to keep the audience engaged and excited.

"I have one or two girls that I worked with and have worked with for years, Kelly and now Hannah, and we really just have honed it down to, 'We'll do this. We'll do this. We'll do this. You take the top. I'll take the shoe.

"We just have learned to do it so fast, so I'm sure we hold a world record or something somewhere."